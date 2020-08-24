Join us for the Council composition virtual town hall on August 25

Guelph, Ont., August 24, 2020 – We’re inviting you to a virtual meeting to talk about the structure of Guelph’s City Council as a part of the Council composition and ward boundary review, underway until September 4.

The meeting will take place entirely online on Tuesday, August 25 from 6-7 p.m. We’ll talk about the review, Council size, different Council models and full-time versus part-time representation. You’ll have a chance to ask questions at the end of the meeting.

How to participate or listen in

Watch the Webex meeting to participate and ask questions (password: CityCouncil2020)

Watch the livestream on guelph.ca/live or our Facebook page

Call in to the meeting at 1-408-418-9388 (access code: 129 856 0357)

Joining the Webex meeting is the only way to directly engage and participate with panelists. Questions asked through our Facebook page will be passed along to the town hall moderators to answer. A recording of the video and questions that were answered will be posted to the project page on guelph.ca/council.

Take the online survey

If you haven’t already, take the online survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca to help us understand how you envision the composition of Council. You can also tell us what ward you live in, so we can be sure we’re reaching everyone across the city.

Brush up on your Council knowledge

Guelph’s current electoral system

How many councillors does Guelph need?

Benefits and challenges of full time or part-time councillors

Ward councillors or councillors-at-large

Size and structure of Council

For more information

Dylan McMahon, Manager and Deputy City Clerk

Legislative Services, City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]