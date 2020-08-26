Help guide where new housing gets added in Guelph

Complete the survey by September 24

Guelph, Ont., August 26, 2020 – We need your help to decide where new housing could be added throughout the developed, or built-up, areas of our city.

Your input will help us:

identify preferred locations for more housing and where more housing shouldn’t be added

decide how much housing could be added in different parts of Guelph

determine building height preferences

Complete the online survey by September 24. Hard copies of the survey are available by calling 519-837-5616.

Why do we need more housing?

Guelph must plan for a population of about 191,000 by 2041 to meet provincial Growth Plan targets and 50 per cent of this new growth must happen within the already developed area of the city. This work is part of Shaping Guelph—Growth Management Strategy and supports our Official Plan update. In June 2020, City Council endorsed a draft vision and principles for growth based on community input. Now we’re ready to look at Guelph’s future housing needs.

Virtual Town Hall coming in September

Join us to learn more about Shaping Guelph and provide your feedback at a virtual town hall on Thursday, September 17. We’ll post details and a link to the event on the Shaping Guelph webpage in mid-September.

Resources

Shaping Guelph—Growth Management Strategy

For more information

Natalie Goss, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3548

[email protected]