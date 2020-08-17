Have your say on how we manage waste in Guelph

Join the conversation to help guide Guelph’s Solid Waste Management Master Plan

Guelph, Ont., August 17, 2020 – Guelph is a growing community and how we manage our waste is changing. The City is updating the Solid Waste Management Master Plan and invites the Guelph community to share their thoughts through a virtual open house and survey starting today. The survey will close on September 30.

“How we manage waste affects everyone in our community, which is why it’s important that we get their input,” says Heather Connell, manager of business and technical services. “We want to hear what our community thinks about how we manage waste in Guelph today and how we can work together to ensure our master plan meets the needs of our community into the future.”

How to have your say

Guelph residents can share their feedback and help shape the master plan by:

Visiting the virtual open house (StoryMap): learn how Guelph manages waste now and get a glimpse of what our community’s future looks like, and the kinds of challenges we face as our community grows.

learn how Guelph manages waste now and get a glimpse of what our community’s future looks like, and the kinds of challenges we face as our community grows. Taking the online survey: answer our survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/waste by September 30 to share your feedback and ideas.

We recognize that an online open house isn’t for everyone. City staff can also take your questions and comments over the phone or by email at 519-767-0598 and [email protected].

Next steps

We’ll use your feedback to help shape the master plan recommendations. In addition to your feedback, the master plan will also consider changes in legislation, infrastructure, industry best practices, new technologies and consumer trends. When ready, we’ll be back with survey results, and another chance to have your say so we can obtain further input.

Stay up to date with our progress on the master plan:

Visit the master plan project page for updates and opportunities to have your say.

Join our mailing list by emailing [email protected] ; you’ll get the latest master plan updates and notices about opportunities to have your say.

; you’ll get the latest master plan updates and notices about opportunities to have your say. Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter #GiveWasteaNewLife.

About the Solid Waste Management Master Plan

The Solid Waste Management Master Plan update will provide the City with strategic direction on how to sustainably manage Guelph’s waste now and into the future as our community grows. Through the master planning process, we’ll examine new approaches in waste management; consumer and industry trends; changes in legislation and infrastructure; how we can improve our current system; and how the master plan will contribute to the goals identified in Guelph. Future Ready, the City’s strategic plan.

Learn more about the Solid Waste Management Master Plan at guelph.ca/waste.

Media contact

Heather Connell

Manager, Business and Technical Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2082

[email protected]