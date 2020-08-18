Guelph Transit reduces service this fall due to COVID-19

Reduced ridership prompts layoffs in September

Guelph, Ont., August 18, 2020 – This September, Guelph Transit’s current schedules will become permanent, and all extra/express routes serving the University of Guelph will be cancelled.

Due to COVID-19, only 1,000 University of Guelph students are expected to attend classes in person this fall. City Council voted to release the University of Guelph Central Students’ Association from its contract with Guelph Transit, and forecasted a loss of $3.5 million per semester.

To offset those financial losses, Guelph Transit considered several options to reduce fuel, maintenance and operating costs while maintaining critical public transit service.

As of September 6, nine full-time operators and eight part-time operators will be laid off, and 14 positions will remain vacant.

“We’re sorry we’re not able to keep these operators on our team. They stepped up during COVID-19 to help keep front-line workers working and get people to grocery stores and medical appointments. We are so grateful for their service to our community,” said the City’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Public Services, Colleen Clack.

Guelph Transit cost reductions and expected losses