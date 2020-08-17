Guelph museums to reopen with COVID-19 guidelines in place

Guelph Museums Families gallery opens Tuesday, August 18

One family/social bubble will be admitted at a time.

45-minute visits start at the top of the hour

The gallery will be sanitized between visits

Schedule your visit to the Families Gallery on Eventbrite

News release

Guelph, Ont., UPDATED August 17, 2020 – The Guelph Civic Museum is open with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors are asked to schedule a time to visit.

Guelph is one of many cities moving in to Stage 3 of Reopening Ontario—the provincial government’s COVID-19 recovery plan. The Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House are among the first facilities the City is preparing to open to the public.

Parts of City Hall, and Guelph’s Provincial Offences Court are already open, and the City expects to reopen more facilities and resume more programs and services in the coming weeks.

“We’re so happy to be able to welcome back museum employees, members and visitors,” says Tammy Adkin, manager of Guelph Museums. “We’re also excited to resume our Fourth Friday concerts this Friday, outdoors at the Civic Museum, with Murray Foster of Great Big Sea and Moxy Früvous fame.”

The Guelph Civic Museum opened two new exhibitions just two days before closing back in March: Guelph Circa 1999, Lay of the Land are now open for viewing along with the permanent exhibitions.

While the museums were closed to the public, museum staff were busy gathering and documenting COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement in Guelph. Visitors can expect to see the results of this work in the months ahead.

Museum hours

Guelph Civic Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the fourth Friday of each month.

McCrae House National Historic Site is open from 1 to 5 pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Before you visit, reserve your admission ticket on Eventbrite or call 519-836-1221. Admission times are staggered to prevent crowding near the entrance.

There is no set fee for admission until September 6, but the museum is accepting donations. You can donate online when you get your ticket, or during your visit.

COVID-19 guidelines at museums

Please do not visit if you are sick.

Please use the hand sanitizer provided at the entrance.

Please follow the arrows and physical distancing cues; stay two metres away from other visitors.

Please wear a mask or face covering while inside; museum employees will wear face coverings for your protection. View face covering requirements and exceptions.

Please don’t bring anything you don’t need. Our cloakrooms are closed, and you must keep all belongings with you.

Gift shops are open. Please pay using a debit or credit card with tap function if possible.

Up to 30 people can visit the Guelph Civic Museum at the same time. McCrae House can host up to six separate visitors, or a family or social circle of up to 10 people.

Resources

For updates about reopening other City of Guelph facilities please visit guelph.ca/covid19 or follow the City of Guelph Facebook or Twitter #COVID19Guelph.

