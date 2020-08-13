Guelph indoor Farmers’ Market to open September 5

COVID-19 guidelines in place to protect shoppers and vendors

Guelph, Ont., August 13, 2020 – The City of Guelph is preparing to open the indoor space at the Guelph Farmers’ Market on Saturday, September 5.

In addition to the 30 vendors selling locally grown produce outside the market building, up to 35 more vendors will offer more products indoors such as cheese, meat, bread and prepared foods.

“We haven’t got enough room for all the vendors to return at the same time, but we have a schedule that brings more of people’s favourite local products to the market least some of the time,” said Danna Evans, The City’s General Manager of Culture, Tourism and Community Investment.

To make room for people to stay two metres apart, vendors will set up against the walls, leaving the middle of the space open. Everyone inside should wear a mask, and market staff may ask shoppers to wait outside if there’s not enough room for shoppers to maintain physical distancing.

Shoppers can enter from Freshfield Street, follow the arrows showing a one-way path around the outdoor space and inside the building.

Resources

Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors, to place an order and to learn more about shopping at the Guelph Farmers’ Market during COVID-19.

Check guelph.ca/covid19 for the latest updates or follow the City of Guelph on Facebook or Twitter #COVID19Guelph.

