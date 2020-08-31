Guelph extends downtown dining district pilot program

Macdonell and Wyndham Streets to reopen September 22

Guelph, Ont., August 31, 2020 – Restaurants in Guelph’s downtown pedestrian zone/dining district have a few more weeks to continue serving customers on their temporary patios. The City has extended the downtown district pilot program from September 7 to September 21.

On Tuesday September 22, Macdonell and Wyndham Streets will be open to traffic and all affected Guelph Transit routes and stops will be restored.

“I’m thrilled with the way our downtown businesses, residents, and the rest of the community have come together to make the dining district a huge success. I’m glad it’s staying open a little while longer. In times of adversity, we have to come together to find creative solutions to complex challenges; the downtown pedestrian zone and extended patios are a couple great examples of Guelph getting it right during COVID-19,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“I am glad that the City has decided to allow patios in the pedestrian zone to remain another couple of weeks. They are a great attraction, and an important source of employment and much needed economic activity. As we pivot to safely opening indoor dining spaces, remember that there are still lots of patios open; not to mention fantastic local stores, great salons, and top-notch professional services all over downtown Guelph,” said Marty Williams, Executive Director, Downtown Guelph Business Association.

“The downtown dining district has been an essential part of Guelph’s economic and social recovery. It’s one way the City and the Downtown Guelph Business Association are working together to help more businesses stay open, keep more people working, and offer safe spaces for people to connect with family and friends,” said Guelph’s new General Manager of Business, Development and Enterprise Services, John Regan. “We’re happy to keep the pedestrian zone and patios open as long as we can, but we also have some roadwork and other maintenance we need to finish before it gets too wet or too cold.”

After September 22, there will be short-term road closures in the area as the City completes road repairs and line painting, and clears catch basins and storm drains.

“We want to thank everyone who worked so hard to help make Guelph’s temporary patios and dining district a success. We’ve learned some valuable lessons we can use to improve future patio programs in the downtown core and throughout the city,” added Regan.

