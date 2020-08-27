Construction notice: York Road closed to through traffic starting early September

Ontario Street to Stevenson Street

Notice date: August 27, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street.

Work begins week of September 8

Work is expected to start the week of September 8 and should be complete by June 2021, weather permitting. The exact start date of York Road construction depends on the completion of the Arthur Street sanitary trunk sewer construction work on Elizabeth Street. Once Elizabeth Street is open to traffic, York Road will close to start construction. We’ll update this notice when the exact start date is known.

York Road closed and detour in effect

York Road will be closed from Ontario Street to Stevenson Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Elizabeth Street, Stevenson Street and Woolwich Street.

Work will be completed in two stages:

During Stage 1, from about September to December 2020, construction will focus on the stretch of York Road from Ontario Street to Boult Avenue. During this time, York Road will be closed to through traffic from Ontario Street to Stevenson Street. Only local access will be permitted.

The project will pause during the winter and York Road will be open from about December 2020 to the end of February 2021.

During stage 2, from about March to June 2021, construction will focus on the stretch of York Road from Boult Avenue to Stevenson Street. The intersection of York Road and Stevenson Street will be closed to all traffic and no through traffic allowed. Also during this time, York Road will be closed to through traffic from Ontario Street to Stevenson Street. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along York Road will need to be closed temporarily throughout construction. One sidewalk, either on the north or south side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should follow signs and cross over York Road at designated crossings.

Access to Lyon Park parking

During construction, from about March to April 2021, there will be no access to the parking lot at Lyon Park from Waterworks Place. A temporary access ramp to the parking lot will be provided from Boult Avenue during this time.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Chetan Shah, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]