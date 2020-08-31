Construction notice: Section of Edgehill Drive closed starting September 23

North of Highview Place to end of Edgehill Drive

Notice date: August 31, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Malcolm Holdings Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins September 23

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, September 23 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Edgehill Drive closed, access permitted for Edgehill Drive residents

Edgehill Drive will be closed from Highview Place to the end of Edgehill Drive, however access will be permitted for residents of Edgehill Drive.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk on Edgehill Drive will be closed at 13 Highview Place during construction.

Property access

Access will be permitted to properties on Edgehill Drive north of the road closure.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]