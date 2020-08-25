Construction notice: Paving on Bagot Street starts August 28

Notice date: August 25, 2020

The City is completing remaining road work on Bagot Street from Drew Street to Mercer Street. The remaining work includes surface paving.

Work is being completed by Steed and Evans Limited.

Work starts August 28

Paving is scheduled for Friday, August 28 at 7 a.m. and is expected to finish the same day, weather permitting. If it rains on August 28 the work will be moved to Monday, August 31.

Road closed all day

There will be no vehicle access to Bagot Street from Drew Street to Mercer Street, including private driveways, during paving.

If you need to use your vehicle on August 28, please ensure to park your vehicle on a nearby street before 7 a.m. on August 28. On-street parking is available on Bagot Street between Willow Road and Drew Street and between Mercer Street and Merrion Street.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

Mobile 226-820-0154

[email protected]