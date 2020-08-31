Construction notice: Paisley Road and Edinburgh Road lane reductions start September 1

Paisley Road to London Road West

Notice date: August 31, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to remove and repair underground traffic signals infrastructure, remove and repair concrete curbs, raise manholes and repave the road surface.

Work begins September 1

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 1 and take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and intersection impacts

There will be significant lane reductions at the intersection of Paisley Road and Edinburgh Road North, as well as lane reductions along Edinburgh Road from Paisley Road to London Road West during the construction project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along Edinburgh Road North may be temporarily closed. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]