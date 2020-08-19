Construction notice: Norfolk Street lane reductions starting August 27

Macdonell Street to Cork Street

About the project

Enbridge Gas is working with Aecon Utilities to install underground infrastructure.

Work begins August 27

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, August 27 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be northbound lane reductions on Norfolk Street during construction. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk along the east side of Norfolk Street will be closed between about Macdonell and Cork streets. Signs will direct pedestrians to the nearest protected crosswalks to use the west sidewalk.

Cyclist access

The northbound bike lane on the east side of Norfolk Street will be closed. Signs will direct cyclists to merge with vehicular traffic to move through the site. Share the road signs will be installed to notify drivers.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Guelph Transit

The Guelph Transit bus stop for Route 11 on the east side of Norfolk Street at Cork Street will be temporarily closed during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]