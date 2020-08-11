Construction notice: Metcalfe Street lane reductions start August 12

Between Terry Boulevard and Eramosa Road

Notice date: August 11, 2020

About the project

The City is working with a consultant to perform a geotechnical investigation on Metcalfe Street, between Terry Boulevard and Eramosa Road, to collect information for the Metcalfe Street reconstruction project.

A geotechnical investigation involves drilling into a road to classify the underlying soil conditions.

Work begins August 12

Work is scheduled to start on or about Wednesday, August 12 and take about two to three days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions expected

There will be lane reductions on Metcalfe Street between Terry Boulevard and Eramosa Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]