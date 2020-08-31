Construction notice: Laird Road lane reductions starting September 8

Clair Road West to Kirkby Court

Notice date: August 31, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Civil-Link Inc. to install sewer pipes in the boulevard on Laird Road.

Work begins September 8

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 8 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Laird Road between Clair Road West and Kirkby Court during the construction project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Property and business

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]