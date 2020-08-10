City of Guelph welcomes new general manager of Business, Development and Enterprise Services

Guelph, Ont., August 10, 2020 – The City of Guelph welcomes John Regan as its new general manager of Business, Development and Enterprise Services.

“We’re excited to have John on board following an extensive and competitive recruitment process,” says Kealy Dedman, deputy chief administrative officer of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services. “John’s diverse experience from roles in both the public and private sectors will be instrumental in helping to lead Guelph through COVID-19 recovery efforts, and developing an updated economic development strategy.”

Regan brings over 25 years of experience in economic development, including seven years in municipal roles. From his early days as an entrepreneur, Regan’s private sector experiences includes non-profit organizations and small to large enterprises.

“I’m eager to jump in and get working with the great group of people I now have the fortune of working with,” says Regan. “Together we’ll help Guelph achieve its strategic vision for a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that supports shared prosperity for everyone.”

