City leaders make fiscal support a focus with Ontario Ministers at AMO conference

Guelph, Ont., August 17, 2020 – The City of Guelph joins over 1,000 participants across Ontario at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) virtual 2020 conference August 17–19. City leaders will advocate for provincial support to help keep crucial City services and Guelph’s economy running strong as we recover from COVID-19.

The annual conference is a significant opportunity for the City’s leaders to meet with provincial ministers and members of provincial parliament to discuss the pressing challenges facing the City of Guelph and the local community.

“The City of Guelph looks forward to meeting with our provincial partners during this week’s AMO conference to discuss a comprehensive and collaborative response to the COVID-19 pandemic so we can effectively support our residents, who continue to face unprecedented challenges related to this public health crisis. Municipalities are on the front lines of this pandemic, providing critical services to the citizens and businesses who need it most, and we will continue to play a leading role in Ontario’s recovery,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We are grateful for the Province’s leadership on this issue so far, and believe there’s still work to be done to build stronger, more resilient communities for the post-COVID world.”

City leaders will meet with Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark; Minister of Finance, Rod Phillips; Minister of Infrastructure, Laurie Scott; Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney; Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, Jeff Yurek; and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Ernie Hardeman. The City will also meet with local Member of Provincial Parliament Mike Schreiner and participate in joint delegations on Connecting the Corridor with regional partners. The key priorities Guelph will be raising at the AMO conference include:

The City’s COVID-19 impacts and recovery work.

The challenges facing Guelph Transit until ridership and revenues stabilize.

The need for provincial economic stimulus investments in critical municipal infrastructure projects that will create local jobs and advance recovery.

Guelph’s continued support for all-day two-way GO service and the need to identify a site for Metrolinx’s power station as part of electrification work.

Funding for supportive housing in Guelph.

“Investing in job-creation and sustainable municipal infrastructure projects, and support programs for our most vulnerable citizens, will help stimulate local economic recovery in Guelph and throughout Ontario,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph. “We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the Province and the Federal government to secure funding for shovel-worthy projects in Guelph that will benefit the City’s residents and make us future ready.”

The City of Guelph, together with its community partners, will continue to advocate, consult and delegate on the matters most affecting the community.

About the Association of Municipalities Ontario

The 2020 AMO Conference will be Canada’s most comprehensive gathering of government leaders since the global pandemic began, and for the first time in its history, the 121-year-old organization will deliver its entire program online.

The Association of Municipalities Ontario is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

