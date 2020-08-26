Ash trees being removed in Elmira Road Park starting today

We’re removing 140 ash trees from Elmira Road Park starting today until Friday, September 28, weather permitting.

Trees scheduled for removal will be marked with an orange “x”. This work is a part of a larger strategy to manage ash trees affected by the emerald ash borer.

We understand that removing ash trees will change the look of the natural area at the park. You can expect to see wood chips, logs and branches left in the natural area to prevent damage to the forest soils and other trees. The practice also provides nutrients to the soil as the wood material breaks down over time.

About the Emerald Ash Borer in Guelph

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees by feeding under their bark. We have been monitoring its presence since 2002. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees.

