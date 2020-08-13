120 Huron Street

File number OZS20-005
An Official Plan Amendment and a Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed to permit a fifth storey addition to the existing building, to permit an additional 30 apartment units proposed to be affordable and supportive. The current four storey building is permitted to be developed as 87 apartment units.
Associated reports and materials
- GSP Group Cover Letter – June 2020
- Planning Justification Report-rev 1 – July 2020
- Site Plan A-0 – 8.5×11
- Site Plan A-0 – 24×36
- Floor Plans 11×17
- Elevations A-2.1 8.5×11
- Elevations A-2.1 24×36
- Elevations A-2.2 8.5×11
- Elevations A-2.2 24×36
- 3D Views 11×17
- Affordable Housing Report – June 2020
- Traffic Impact Study & Parking study – June 2020
- Urban Design Update – June 2020
- Angular Plan-updated
- Servicing Capacity Assessment – June 2020
- Noise Impact Study Addendum Letter – July 2020
- Heritage-Cultural Heritage Resource Impact Assessment Update – June 2020
- Section 59_Policy Application Review – February 2020
- Shadow Studies 11×17
- Community Energy Initiative – June 2020
For more information
Katie Nasswetter
[email protected]