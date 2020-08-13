120 Huron Street

The picture is a 5 storey apartment building with 87 units.

File number OZS20-005

An Official Plan Amendment and a Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed to permit a fifth storey addition to the existing building, to permit an additional 30 apartment units proposed to be affordable and supportive. The current four storey building is permitted to be developed as 87 apartment units.

