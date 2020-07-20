We’ve got a plan for our ash—do you have a plan for yours?

Assess, maintain and remove ash trees affected by emerald ash borer

We’re continuing to monitor, maintain and remove ash trees impacted by the emerald ash borer on public property and it’s important that you check ash trees on your property too.

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, invasive wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees by feeding under their bark. EAB has been present in Guelph since 2013 and is expected to kill nearly 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated ash trees.

Check ash trees on your property

Ash trees on private property are the responsibility of the property owner. We ask that you reassess your ash seasonally, remove a tree when it is a hazard or has died and replant with native species.

What to do if you share an ash tree with us

If the trunk sits on the boundary between City property and private property, it is a shared tree and we’ll take care of tree maintenance.

Check to see if your tree is a shared tree online using our tree inventory map.

Ash trees on City property

We continue to treat ash trees on City-owned and shared property to prolong their lives. Ash trees are routinely reassessed and removed when the tree becomes a hazard or has died. We replant those spaces with native species.

Keep your eye on guelph.ca/environment where we will post notices of tree removals in our parks and natural areas throughout the year.

For more information

Timea Filer, R.P.F., Urban Forestry Field Technologist

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3352

[email protected]