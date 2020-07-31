West End Community Centre reopens in August

Library branch opens August 4, West End pool opens August 5

Guelph, Ont., Friday, July 31, 2020 – The City welcomes people back to the West End Community Centre for camp, swims and library visits starting next week.

Summer day camp gets underway on Tuesday, August 4. It’s also the day when the customer service counter and West End branch of the Guelph Public Library reopen to the public. The pool reopens for recreation and fitness swims on Wednesday, August 5.

Temporarily closed for four months due to COVID-19, the community centre will reopen with updated health and safety measures in place. These measures include hand sanitizer stations, spaces to allow physical distancing of at least two metres (6.5 feet), plexiglass barriers, and enhanced facility cleaning of high-touch areas.

“We’re excited to see our customers again! It will look a little different inside the building, but these changes are in place to help keep visitors and employees healthy and safe,” says Heather Flaherty, general manager of the City’s Parks and Recreation department.

She adds, “Reopening our community centre signals that we are moving in the right direction and in the weeks and months to come—when it is safe to do so—we hope to restore more programs and services.”

Summer camp

While the library and pool are open, the arena will be occupied by summer day campers. Campers will use the arena 2 entrance at the back of the building. Registered campers will receive detailed pickup and drop off instructions before camp starts. Camp spaces are still available. Register at guelph.ca/camp.

Customer service and West End pool

Customer service

The customer service counter, located inside the main entrance, is open:

Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Services available include: September bus pass, City gift card, swim diaper and large waste item ticket sales, and waste cart exchange. Customer service staff are also available to answer facility rental and recreation program inquiries.

Please wear a mask or face covering inside the facility to protect City employees and visitors.

Recreation and fitness swims

People taking in a 45-minute drop-in recreation or fitness swims will enter and exit using the main entrance doors, and should plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before the swim starts. Masks or face coverings are required everywhere except the pool. View swim schedules for West End pool at guelph.ca/swim.

People must register and pay in advance using Rec Enroll. Summer swim sessions are shorter and cost less than a typical recreation or fitness swim. Customers with a 10 or 20 visit Fitness membership can use their pass online to pay for an aquafit session but, to get the best value, use the pass for swims offered after September 7. Walk-ins are discouraged unless the customer needs to pay with cash.

Rentals for sport training

Pool rentals for sports groups are available Wednesday through Sunday. For times and dates available, teams should call 519-837-5678.

Pool rules during COVID-19

Pool capacity is 50 people at one time. The therapy pool is closed.

Lockers, showers (at exit), sauna, and public viewing gallery remain closed. Swimmers will enter the pool through one change room and leave through another one.

Swimmers must leave the pool area after the session has ended so the pool deck, pool ladders, change rooms and common areas can be thoroughly cleaned before the next swim starts.

West End library branch

Branch hours are:

Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Library patrons will access the library through the doors closest to the Guelph Fire station at the east side of the building. Masks or face coverings are required to protect library employees and visitors.

Residents should not visit a City facility if they are not feeling well or have any of the COVID-19 symptoms (e.g. new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc.). Learn more at https://wdgpublichealth.ca

Resources

Recreational swim schedules

City camps during COVID-19

Guelph Public Library

Check guelph.ca/covid19 or follow the City of Guelph Follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph for updates.

Media contacts

City of Guelph

Heather Flaherty, General Manager

Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2664

[email protected]

Guelph Public Library

Steve Kraft, CEO

Guelph Public Library

[email protected]