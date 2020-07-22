We’re updating our plan for how we manage wastewater in Guelph

Notice of study commencement: City of Guelph Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for the Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan

The City is updating its Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan (Master Plan) to ensure the City’s wastewater (everything flushed down your sinks, drains, and toilets) is managed in a way that is sustainable, protects our waterways and environment, and has capacity to handle the City’s growing population.

The Master Plan is a long-term plan that will look at how the City is currently managing and treating wastewater at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and guides how we will continue to meet the demands of our growing community over the next 30 years. The Master Plan will consider:

Advances in treatment technologies;

changes in infrastructure needs and legislation;

sustainable and cost-efficient wastewater treatment concepts that mitigate climate change and contribute to reaching the City’s goal of using 100 per cent renewable energy sources by 2050

Guelph’s growing population and it’s impact on the wastewater treatment process and the Speed River’s capacity and;

how it will contribute to achieving the strategic priorities set out through the City’s Strategic Plan.

After our Master Plan is updated, reviewed by the Guelph community and approved by Council—we’ll have identified constraints and opportunities related to our existing wastewater treatment facility. We’ll also have recommendations and prioritized projects for advancing the wastewater treatment processes and an associated budget.

We want to hear from you

How we manage wastewater affects you. It also affects the Speed River and our environment. Your feedback is an important part of the master planning process.

Stay up to date and let us know what you think . You can read about our progress and find opportunities to have your say by visiting guelph.ca/wastewater.

. You can read about our progress and find opportunities to have your say by visiting guelph.ca/wastewater. Join our mailing list . Send us your name and let us know how you’d like to be contacted (e.g. email or post mail) and we’ll keep you informed.

. Send us your name and let us know how you’d like to be contacted (e.g. email or post mail) and we’ll keep you informed. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using hashtag #guelphwastewater.

The process

The Master Plan will be carried out according to the Municipal Engineers Association Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (2015, as amended), which is an approved Class of Environmental Assessment under the Environmental Assessment Act. Results from this Master Plan will be documented in an environmental assessment that will be made available for public review. At that time, residents, businesses, Indigenous communities and other interested persons or groups will be informed of when and where the environmental assessment can be reviewed.

About the City’s different master plans

The City’s master plans assess the infrastructure we have to support today’s services and decide what we’ll need as our community grows. Our master plans build on the goals and policies from the Official Plan to integrate existing and future land use plans and define long-term objectives. Looking at the city as a whole helps to evaluate options, consider a variety of perspectives, understand different outcomes, and make better decisions for a future ready Guelph.

For more information

Visit guelph.ca/wastewater for project information and updates.

To provide your comments, request more information, or if you require this notice to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Mari MacNeil

Manager Technical Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2284

[email protected]

Mike Newbigging

Project Manager, Jacobs Engineering Group

519-514-1642 extension

[email protected]