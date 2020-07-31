We’re replacing four playgrounds in 2021

View the options and vote on your favourite by August 21

Guelph, Ont., July 31, 2020 – You’re invited to choose between playground designs for the four playgrounds that we’re replacing in 2021.

Bullfrog Pond Park

Clair Park

Kortright Hills Park

Westminster Woods Park

We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran March 5 to 23, to create two designs for each park that you can choose from. You can read the summary of engagement, view park designs and ask questions of staff online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

We will use the survey information to choose which park we build. Construction has been moved to spring 2021, due to scheduling delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About playground replacements

When we replace play equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social well-being and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18 to 20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]