We’re replacing four playgrounds in 2021

View the options and vote on your favourite by August 21
Guelph, Ont., July 31, 2020 – You’re invited to choose between playground designs for the four playgrounds that we’re replacing in 2021.
- Bullfrog Pond Park
- Clair Park
- Kortright Hills Park
- Westminster Woods Park
We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran March 5 to 23, to create two designs for each park that you can choose from. You can read the summary of engagement, view park designs and ask questions of staff online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.
We will use the survey information to choose which park we build. Construction has been moved to spring 2021, due to scheduling delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About playground replacements
When we replace play equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social well-being and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18 to 20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community.
For more information
Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist
Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3349
[email protected]