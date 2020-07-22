Royal City Park laneway closed to cars until July 31

Royal City Park’s laneway and parking located off of Gordon Street is closed to cars until July 31 as crews assess trees and clear debris following the storm this past weekend.

The park is still open for walk-through access using caution in the area. If you’re walking through the park, stay away from marked areas and forestry crews until our work is complete.

We’ll share on Facebook and Twitter when the laneway is open.

Where to park instead

The parking lot across the street next to the covered bridge remains open and accessible for parking.

For more information

Gene Matthews, Manager

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3337

[email protected]