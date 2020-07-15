Notice of virtual open house: Norwich Street Pedestrian Bridge reconstruction and rehabilitation

About the project

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual open house to present plans to reconstruct the Norwich Street Pedestrian Bridge, located between Arthur Street and Cardigan Street. Work includes removal of the closed non-heritage pedestrian bridge, cleaning and painting of the iron trusses of the heritage bridge, construction of a new self-supporting bridge between the heritage trusses, repairs to concrete elements, and reconfiguration of the east approach to the bridge.

Provide comments online

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person information session will not be hosted. Presentation materials are posted on the Norwich Street Bridge project website. This is your opportunity to view project information, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about traffic impacts, property access and more. You’re encouraged to provide comments and feedback to City staff and consultants.

Submit comments and questions, and receive answers, through the Have your say online engagement platform.

Online engagement is open until Tuesday, July 28. If you are not comfortable providing feedback online, please contact Jack Turner by phone at 226-755-0292 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

During construction

During construction, Norwich Street East will be closed from Arthur Street North to the Downtown Trail adjacent to Cardigan Street. This closure includes the Speed River crossing and the municipal parking lot next to the bridge.

Construction is expected to begin in September and take approximately 3 months, weather permitting.

Tree removals

We are removing three (3) trees on the west side of the existing bridge due to conflict with construction. An additional nine (9) trees will be removed due to poor health and condition. We will plant nine trees to compensate for tree removals. Two trees on the southeast side of the bridge will be pruned where they overhang the construction area.

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this infrastructure project. For construction updates visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]

Jack Turner, Project Manager

GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

226-755-0292

[email protected]