New strategy aims to improve safety of people walking, cycling and driving in Guelph

Community Road Safety Strategy coming to Council July 20

Guelph, Ont., July 9, 2020 – A new Community Road Safety Strategy and Traffic Calming Policy are being presented to City Council for approval on July 20. The complementary initiatives use an evidence-based approach to improve road safety in Guelph.

Community Road Safety Strategy

The Community Road Safety Strategy—a high-level, citywide road safety plan—outlines 24 actions to address 10 road safety priorities for Guelph. The five highest-rated road safety priorities identified by the community are pedestrian safety, distracted driving, aggressive driving, cycling safety and speeding.

“The Community Road Safety Strategy provides concrete actions to improve road safety for all users, whether you’re walking, cycling, riding transit, using a mobility device or driving,” explains Liraz Fridman, transportation safety specialist for the City. “The strategy also puts an emphasis on engineering and infrastructure changes to address road safety concerns in Guelph with education and enforcement as supporting measures.”

Actions for tackling road safety priorities include:

Running education and awareness campaigns for distracted and aggressive driving in collaboration with the Guelph Road Safety Coalition

Setting advanced walk signals to allow pedestrians to start crossing an intersection before vehicles get a green light

Creating slow streets by using signs or temporary barricades at entrances to residential neighborhoods

Installing radar speed display boards

Introducing speed limit reductions

Installing red light cameras, as per Council direction from January 2019

Launching a “Please slow down” lawn sign campaign

Traffic Calming Policy

The Traffic Calming Policy was updated as part of the safety strategy and replaces the Neighbourhood Traffic Management Policy. The Traffic Calming policy outlines procedures for creating, implementing and evaluating traffic calming plans in residential neighbourhoods to help address speeding and high traffic volumes using traffic calming measures. Traffic calming measures include center island medians, temporary traffic calming curbs, flex posts to narrow the street and sidewalk extensions. Roads that don’t meet the criteria for traffic calming measures could benefit from road safety measures identified in the Community Road Safety Strategy.

The Community Road Safety Strategy and Traffic Calming Policy go before Council on July 20, and if approved will start implementation on August 4. Members of the public can register as a delegate or submit written comments by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

Working on Guelph’s priorities

The Community Road Safety Strategy aligns with the “Navigating our future” priority in the City’s Strategic Plan by improving the safety, efficiency and connectivity of the transportation system. The strategy also upholds two themes of the Community Plan, specifically “we feel well” by supporting physical safety and “we move around freely” by enhancing Guelph’s road network.

Resources

Staff report: Community Road Safety Strategy

Media contact

Liraz Fridman, Transportation Safety Specialist

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3620

[email protected]