New payment terminals coming to Baker Street lot

A new payment system is coming to the Baker Street parking lot. Starting Wednesday, August 5, get into the lot by tapping your parking permit, credit card or debit card at the gate, or taking a ticket.

City staff will be on site for a couple of weeks starting August 5 to answer questions and help people use the new system including payment terminals.

Payment options

Using a debit or credit card (Visa, MasterCard or Amex) is the fastest and simplest way to pay. Simply tap your card on the way in, then tap with the same card on your way out. The system will automatically calculate your parking fee and charge your card.

If you take a ticket when you enter the lot, you will pay when you exit at one of the payment terminals by inserting your ticket, then using your debit or credit card to pay. Cash is no longer accepted.

Monthly parking permit holders

If you have a monthly parking permit for the Baker Street parking lot, simply tap your pass card for entry and exit.

For more information

Anna-Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking

Engineering and Capital Infrastructure Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2888

[email protected]