New general contractor appointed for Guelph Police headquarter reno

Project’s bonding agent has appointed Perini Management to complete work

Guelph, Ont., July 16, 2020—The bonding agent for the Guelph Police Services headquarters renovation project has appointed a new general contractor for the project. The City met with Perini Management today to discuss plans to resume work and address deficiencies.

On June 30, the City announced that it was ending the former general contractor’s work on the project. Ending the contractor’s involvement on the project did not terminate the project contract which, like all City construction projects, includes a construction bond. Construction bonds protect against disruptions or financial loss due to a contractor’s failure to complete a project or failure to meet contract specifications.

The City notified the agent for the renovation project’s construction bond that it had placed the general contractor in default of contract. The bonding agent was responsible for appointing a new general contractor to manage the completion of the project, including addressing deficiencies.

Next steps

The City met with Perini Management on-site today and they are working on plans to resume work on the renovation project.

The City will be working closely with Perini Management to address deficiencies, revise the project schedule, complete remaining work and determine if there are any budget impacts. Perini and the City will be working diligently to reduce budget and schedule impacts.

The City expects to bring a report on budget impacts to Council later this year. The report will outline if any additional budget is needed, rationale for the increase, and suggestions for where the funds will come from.

Media Contact

Laura Mousseau, Communications Manager

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2463

[email protected]