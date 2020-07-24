Jenny Mitchell announced as Guelph’s 2020 Artist in Residence

Guelph, Ont., July 20, 2020 – Jenny Mitchell has been named this year’s City of Guelph Artist in Residence. Mitchell’s project, #GoldenGuelph, combines silkscreening, audio recording and storytelling to explore Guelph virtually, from different perspectives.

Jenny will reach out to the community to collect stories of Guelph through a Call for Memories later this summer. Individuals will be able to submit photos of places, people or events from Guelph’s past, along with a description about its significance.

Twenty individuals will have their photo silkscreened onto a t-shirt and do a recorded phone interview with the artist to share the story behind the image. The silkscreened t-shirts and audio recordings will be posted online for the community to experience digitally. Final t-shirts will be gifted to the contributors, while a small number of copies will be available for sale. All proceeds directly support the artist.

“Jenny has exceptional community engagement experience, demonstrated work ethic and a passion for creative storytelling,” says Danna Evans, general manager of Culture, Tourism and Community Investment at the City of Guelph. “She is the perfect person to deliver an authentic and meaningful experience for the people of Guelph as we navigate COVID-19.”

For more information about Jenny and the Artist in Residence Program visit guelph.ca/airguelph.

About artist Jenny Mitchell

Jenny Mitchell is a Guelph-based multi-disciplinary artist specializing in drawing, silkscreening and storytelling. She was the City of Guelph’s inaugural RBC Market Mornings Artist in 2014, and operates The Golden Bus, a mobile, collaborative arts space. Jenny is currently the Volunteer and Mobile Studio Coordinator for CFRU, and has released 11 albums of original music, giving her skills in audio recording and music production.

About the Artist in Residence program

The Artist in Residence program is offered by the City of Guelph to broaden the community’s experience of the arts. The annual program invites artists to engage with the public and showcase their creative practices while enlivening public spaces. The program has been altered this year to provide an at-home, virtual experience during COVID-19.

