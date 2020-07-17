Important notice for Provincial Offences matters March 16 to September 11, 2020

Updated July 17, 2020

Guelph’s Provincial Offences Court administration office is open to the public for front counter services like ticket payments, requests for trials or extensions. Provincial Offences court dates between March 16 to September 11, 2020 are cancelled and to be rescheduled to a later date.

Remote judicial pre-trials will proceed as scheduled.

The Provincial Government has extended all time limits under the Provincial Offences Act until September 11, 2020. This includes the time for you to exercise your options on the back of your ticket if you received a ticket on or after March 1, 2020.

I have a court date between March 16 and September 11. What do I do?

You will be notified if you are required to participate in a remote judicial pre-trial before September 11, including the date and time and the audio or video conference details.

Otherwise, do not attend court. Your court date will be adjourned and rescheduled to a new date. You will receive written notification of your next court appearance. Please see notices posted on the Ontario Court of Justice website, along with the order made by Chief Justice L. Maisonneuve.

Will my licence be suspended if my trial is postponed?

Not if your trial was scheduled between March 16 and September 11, 2020. All legislative timelines were extended by the Chief Justice of Ontario. However, if your fine was payable prior to March 15, 2020, you are required to pay your fine on time.

How do I make a payment?

Pay online at guelph.ca/court

Use the drop-box at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph (west entrance)

In-person or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

How to I request a payment extension?

All legislative timelines for tickets that have not expired prior to March 15, 2020 have been extended.

To request an extension please download the extend time to pay application form and send to:

email [email protected]

bring or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

How do I request a trail?

Email trial requests to [email protected]

Use the drop-box at City Hall, 1 Carden Street (west entrance)

Visit or mail a trial request to: Ontario Court of Justice, 59 Carden Street, Guelph, ON, N1H 2Z9

How do I sign my documents if they require a signature?

The Ontario Court of Justice will accept electronically signed document where a signature is required. An electronic signature consists of electronic information that identifies the signatory and the date and place of signing. For example, you may type your name as the signature.

How do I complete my reopening application?

Please download the reopening application, have your affidavit affirmed by a commissioner for taking affidavit

email [email protected]

bring or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

What services are available online?

Resources

Ministry of the Attorney General Notification

For more information

Guelph Provincial Offences Administration Office

519-826-0762

[email protected]

We are experiencing high call volumes and we appreciate your patience.