Have your say: We’re replacing four playgrounds in 2021

View the options and vote on your favourite by August 21

You’re invited to choose between playground designs for the four playgrounds that we’re replacing in 2021.

We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran March 5 to 23, to create two designs for each park that you can choose from.

Read the engagement summary from phase one

Choose between two options for each park

Vote for your favourite playground design



Bullfrog Pond Park, 13 Walnut Drive

Option one, Park N Play

Option two, Henderson

Clair Park, 22 Eugene Drive

Option one, ABC Recreation

Option two, Park N Play

Kortright Hills Park, 165 Milson Crescent

Option one, Park N Play

Option two, ABC Recreation

Westminster Woods Park, 146 Clairfields Drive East

Option one, New World

Option two, Park N Play

We will use the survey information to choose which park we build. Construction has been moved to spring 2021, due to scheduling delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About playground replacements

When we replace play equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social well-being and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18 to 20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]