Have your say: We’re replacing four playgrounds in 2021

View the options and vote on your favourite by August 21
You’re invited to choose between playground designs for the four playgrounds that we’re replacing in 2021.
We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran March 5 to 23, to create two designs for each park that you can choose from.
Read the engagement summary from phase one
Choose between two options for each park
Vote for your favourite playground design
Bullfrog Pond Park, 13 Walnut Drive
Clair Park, 22 Eugene Drive
Kortright Hills Park, 165 Milson Crescent
Westminster Woods Park, 146 Clairfields Drive East
We will use the survey information to choose which park we build. Construction has been moved to spring 2021, due to scheduling delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About playground replacements
When we replace play equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social well-being and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18 to 20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community.
For more information
Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist
Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3349
[email protected]