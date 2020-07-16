Council and City prepare to move forward with its Strategic Plan and Multi-Year Budget

Guelph, Ont., July 16, 2020 – On Monday, July 27, City administration will host a City Council workshop to discuss two items coming to Council later this year: Strategic Plan, Future Ready Action Plan and Multi-Year Budget.

Following the approval of City’s Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future ready., the City has aligned its financial budgeting process more closely to the plan’s five priorities to enable more responsive resource allocation based on priority need, and to provide more transparent public performance reporting.

In addition, City staff is developing a corporate-wide Action Plan with a supporting performance measurement framework that will detail how the City will deliver on its priorities: powering our future, sustaining our future, navigating our future, working together for our future, and building our future.

City staff will seek feedback from Council on the draft Performance Measurement Framework and performance measures, and the City’s multi-year financial strategy at this workshop. Discussions will focus on how the organization advances the Strategic Plan while balancing affordability, how to remain agile in our planning to ensure the Action Plan responds to the needs of the community during COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and how to determine what’s affordable for the community today.

COVID-19 has changed a number of assumptions staff made in 2020 budget for 2021. Staff has refined the 2021 base budget to reflect known COVID-19 impacts for Council discussion purposes only. The City will continue to monitor the impacts from COVID-19 and adjust the tax levy accordingly when the recommended budget is finalized this fall.

The July 27 Council workshop will be streamed live on guelph.ca/live, and on Facebook; however, since this is not a formal Council meeting, public delegations will not be heard. Members of the community will have an opportunity to delegate when the Future Ready Action Plan and Multi-Year Budget are discussed at Council meetings in September and November, respectively.

