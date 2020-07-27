Construction notice: West Parkade repairs start August 4

No parking on levels 2 to 6

Notice date: July 27, 2020

About the project

The City is working with general contractor, Heritage Restoration, to complete structural repairs to levels 2 through 6 in the West Parkade.

Construction schedule

Construction is expected to start on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 and last about four days.

Most of parkade closed

Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be closed for repairs. No parking will be allowed on these levels.

Level 1 will remain open throughout the construction for access to the medical offices and the Old Quebec Street Shoppes. Drivers using level 1 will have a safe and clear route to enter and exit the parkade.

Hourly users will have limited access to the parkade. Hourly parking spots will be reduced during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking Operations

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2254

annamarie.o’[email protected]