Construction notice: Wellington Street lane reductions start August 13

Waterloo Avenue to Highway 6 south on ramp

Notice date: July 30, 2020

About the project

The Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) is working with Capital Paving Inc. to repave the road surface on Wellington Street West between Waterloo Avenue and the Highway 6 south on ramp.

Work begins August 13

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, August 13 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and road closure

There will be lane reductions on Wellington Street West during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Wellington Street at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

The project will be completed in two stages.

Stage 1 will include the resurfacing of Wellington Street eastbound lanes. During this stage there will be no left turns from Waterloo Avenue onto Wellington Street West. Stage 1 will take about two weeks, weather permitting.

Stage 2 will include the resurfacing of Wellington Street westbound lanes. During this stage Waterloo Avenue between Silvercreek Parkway South and Wellington Street West will be closed to traffic. Stage 2 is expected to start on or about August 27 and take about two weeks, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times during the construction project.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 9 will be temporarily detoured during stage two of construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO)

West Regional Office

1-800-268-4686

511on.ca/contact