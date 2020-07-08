Construction notice: Water main repairs on Stevenson Street North Thursday, July 9

Updated July 9, 2020: repairs are complete and Stevenson Street North is now open.
Stevenson Street North closed between Cassino Avenue and Lane Street
July 8, 2020: The City is repairing a water main on Stevenson Street North at Bennett Avenue on Thursday, July 9. Repairs are expected to begin at 7 a.m. and will take one day to complete.
Lane closures in effect
Stevenson Street North will be closed to traffic in both directions between Cassino Avenue and Lane Street. Please follow detour signs.
Property access and parking
Access to driveways will be maintained for local residents.
Guelph Transit
For Guelph Transit route delays or detours, please visit Twitter, Facebook, or guelph.ca/transit.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Kelly Beirnes, Supervisor, Distribution and Construction
Water Services, Environmental Services
519-822-1260 extension 3471
[email protected]