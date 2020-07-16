Construction notice: Stanley Street closed starting July 27

Exhibition Street to Kathleen Street

Notice date: July 16, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on Stanley Street.

Work begins July 27

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 27 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Stanley Street closed

Stanley Street will be closed from Exhibition Street to Kathleen Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Stanley Street, however, there will be no through access at 9 Stanley Street.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 9 Stanley Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Exhibition Street and Kathleen Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]