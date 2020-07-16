Construction notice: Section of Dean Avenue closed starting July 28

Rodney Boulevard to Talbot Street

Notice date: July 16, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on Dean Avenue.

Work begins July 28

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, July 28 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Section of Dean Avenue closed

Dean Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Rodney Boulevard to Talbot Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Dean Avenue, however, there will be no through access at 61 Dean Avenue.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 61 Dean Avenue during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]