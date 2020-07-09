Construction notice: Riverside Park bandshell building renovations start July 10

North-west side of Riverside Park

About the project

The City is renovating the existing building next to the bandshell located in the north-west corner of Riverside Park.

Renovations include a new roof for the washroom to stabilize the structure, new overhead lighting and wiring to support outdoor special events and hydro connections and two hydro panels and cement pads located closer to the playground.

The Riverside Park bandshell is no longer a bookable space due to aging infrastructure that has made it unsafe to use. Renovations are a small step towards revitalizing the space for use in the future.

Renovation schedule

Work starts on July 10 and is expected to continue until August 10, weather permitting.

Parking lot, trail and sports field access

The bandshell area and the cul-de-sac pathway and parking lot will be closed to the public. Please park in the Marilyn Drive parking lot instead. Nearby sports fields and trails will remain open.

Map of the construction area

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/parks.

For more information

Gene Matthews, Manager

Parks Operations and Forestry, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3337

[email protected]