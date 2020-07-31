Construction notice: Portion of Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection closed for repairs August 7 to 8

Speedvale Avenue Reconstruction Project

Notice date: July 31, 2020

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to repair utility trenches and road services at the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street.

Work starts August 7

Work is expected to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 7 and should be complete by 7 a.m. the next day, weather permitting.

Road closure and lane reductions

A 50 metre portion of Speedvale Avenue, just east of Woolwich Street, will be closed to traffic during construction. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

Woolwich Street north and southbound lanes and Speedvale Avenue westbound lanes, leading up to the intersection, will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks are expected to remain open during construction. If sidewalk access needs to be restricted, signs will be posted for pedestrian safety.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]