Construction notice: Road work on Glenhill Place July 14 and 21

Guelph, Ont., July 10, 2020—The City is completing remaining road work on Glenhill Place from Eramosa Road to the end of the cul-de-sac. The remaining work includes paving, landscaping and tree planting. Work is being completed by Morley’s Contracting.

Work taking place July 14 and 21

Work is expected to take place on July 14 and 21, weather permitting.

The contractor will be onsite Tuesday, July 14, removing some existing paving to prepare the road for repaving. Residents (and others) may experience delays when entering and leaving Glenhill Place at the intersection at Eramosa Road.

Paving is expected to be done in one day on Tuesday, July 21 starting at 7 a.m.

There will be no vehicle access to Glenhill Place during paving. Local residents are being provided with alternate parking options.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro

Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]