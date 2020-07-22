Construction notice: Law Drive lane reductions starting July 27

O’Connor Lane to Clythe Creek Drive

Notice date: July 22, 2020

About the project

The City is working with J. G. Goetz Construction Ltd. to repair sewer pipes and repave the road surface on Law Drive.

Work begins July 27

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 27 and take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Law Drive between O’Connor Lane to Clythe Creek Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]