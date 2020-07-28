Construction notice: Lane reductions and partial road closure at Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive starting July 28

Stevenson Street North to Meyer Drive

Notice date: July 28, 2020

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to complete a traffic control signal upgrade at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive, and with Capital Paving Inc. to remove and repair concrete curbs, raise manholes, and repave the road surface on Eramosa Road. Part of the intersection upgrade work includes removing the southeast corner traffic island. This change will help improve pedestrian accessibility and overall safety at the intersection.

Work begins July 28

Work is expected to start on Tuesday, July 28 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road closed and lane reductions

Meyer Drive will be closed from Eramosa Road to Lincoln Crescent during the project. Access to the Bullfrog plaza via the Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive traffic control signal will also be closed at this time. Drivers can access the plaza from Stevenson Street North.

There will be lane reductions on Eramosa Road between Stevenson Street North to Meyer Drive Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The pedestrian crossings across Eramosa Road at Meyer Drive will be closed during the construction project. Pedestrians can use the pedestrian crossing at John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information about the traffic control signal at Meyer Drive

Imre Tot, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2039

[email protected]

For more information about the paving on Eramosa Road

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]