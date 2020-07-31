Construction notice: Gordon Street lane reductions starting August 17

Between Clairfields Drive and Clair Road

Notice date: July 31, 2020

About the project

Enbridge Gas is working with Aecon Utilities to relocate underground utility infrastructure on Gordon Street.

Work begins August 17

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 17 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

One southbound lane on Gordon Street between Clairfields Drive and Clair Road will be closed during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. Delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk along the west side of Gordon Street will be closed. Posted signs will direct pedestrians to the nearest protected crosswalks as they approach the construction site.

Cyclist access

The cycling lane on the west side of Gordon Street, in the southbound direction, will be closed. Posted signs will direct cyclists to merge with vehicular traffic through the site. “Single file” signs will be installed to remind drivers to share the road with cyclists.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]