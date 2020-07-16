Construction notice: Eramosa Road closed for emergency railway work starting July 31

Woolwich Street to Arthur Street North

Notice date: July 16, 2020

About the project

Guelph Junction Railway is completing emergency maintenance work at the railway crossing located at Eramosa Road between Woolwich Street and Arthur Street North.

Work begins July 31

Work is expected to start on Friday, July 31 and take about 4 days to complete, weather permitting.

Eramosa Road closed to through traffic

Eramosa Road will be closed to through traffic from Woolwich Street to Arthur Street North. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks at the railway crossing on Eramosa Road will be closed during maintenance work. Pedestrians can use Woolwich Street, Arthur Street North or Cardigan Street to cross either the Heffernan Street Bridge or Norwich Street Bridge.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 12 and 13 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway

519-766-7121

[email protected]