Construction notice: Bagot Street reconstruction resumes August 6

Notice date: July 31, 2020

About the project

The City is working to reconstruct Bagot Street from Mercer Street to Drew Street. The remaining work includes minor sewer repairs, surface asphalt paving, sod installation and tree planting.

Work is being completed by contractor Steed and Evans.

Work starts August 6

The work is expected to start on or about Thursday, August 6 and take about 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting. The estimated completion date for this work is September 4, 2020.

Road and driveway access impacts

Residents will not have access to Bagot Street, between Mercer Street to Drew Street, between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during construction. Residents will have full access to road and driveways after 7 p.m. each day. If you need access to your vehicle between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m., you are asked to use on-street parking. On-street parking is available on Bagot Street between Willow Road and Drew Street and between Mercer Street and Merrion Street.

Adequate notice will be given to all residents in advance of paving operations which will include the exact dates and times for specific driveways being impacted.

Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]