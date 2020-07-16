Community encouraged to support local with Guelph Shops

Key facts

Visit guelphshops.ca to find listings of local shops, services and restaurants and to support local

Share your local shopping experiences on social media using #GuelphShops

Guelph, Ont., July 16, 2020—Today, the City, in partnership with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce and University of Guelph, launched Guelph Shops, a website and campaign encouraging people to shop in Guelph.

The online hub at guelphshops.ca provides shoppers with one convenient spot to find a variety of Guelph businesses whether they’re looking to buy a product, enjoy a great meal or hire a professional service.

People are encouraged to share their local shopping experiences on social media using #GuelphShops.

Businesses

Businesses not currently listed in the Guelph Shops directory that meet the following criteria can fill out an online form to be added:

Located in Guelph

Have a website that is functioning and up to date

Have a location that is open for in-store shopping, curbside pickup, takeout or delivery

Participating businesses will get a package to support their own promotional efforts. Packages include stickers, sample social messages and images, and other digital assets to promote their business and the Guelph Shops campaign.

Businesses are encouraged to share success stories on social media using #GuelphShops or to submit them to the City to share and include in the City’s Mind Your Business e-newsletter.

Quotes

“Guelph Shops is about keeping dollars in Guelph and making it easy for people to support local businesses that need our help now more than ever. Together we’ll build Guelph back up and continue to grow.”

– Christine Chapman, Acting Manager, Economic Development, City of Guelph

“Prioritizing and promoting local businesses has never been more important. Guelph Shops is a thoughtful campaign for business owners and community members to engage in as we work to rebuild Guelph’s economic prosperity.”

– Shakiba Shayani, President & CEO, Guelph Chamber of Commerce

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to contribute to the development of Guelph Shops. Shopping locally has always been important. Now it’s essential.”

– Julia Christensen Hughes, Professor, Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics and Melanie Lang, Executive Director, John F. Wood Centre for Business and Student Enterprise, University of Guelph

Economic recovery in Guelph

The City of Guelph is implementing programs that contribute to the recovery of Guelph’s economy from COVID-19. These programs are based in part on the stimulus measures identified by the Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery. Programs include financial tools, and tourism and economic development activities to support businesses and agencies in re-establishing Guelph’s strong economic well-being.

