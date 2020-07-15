Comment on the final park design for Dallan subdivision by July 28

Have your say on the final park design

The final design for a new neighbourhood park in Dallan subdivision is ready for community review. Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca for your opportunity to comment, ask questions and provide feedback, including play equipment requests, game tables and seating, on the final design until July 28.

The final park design includes the following features:

Asphalt trail

Pollinator and rain gardens

Half court basketball

Shaded seating area

Junior and senior play equipment including swings

We created the final park design from 99 community responses between February 12 and February 28, 2020.

Construction of the new park is expected to start June 2021.

For more information

Jyoti Pathak, Parks Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]