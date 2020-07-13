City’s summer camps back on for August

Registration starts July 15; spaces are first come, first served

Guelph, Ont., July 13, 2020 – The City of Guelph is offering summer day camp from August 4 to September 4 for children and youth between the ages of four and 12.

Camp registration is first come, first served starting on Wednesday, July 15 at 9 a.m. To register, call 519-837-5699 or use the Rec Enroll registration portal at recenroll.ca. Residents paying with cash should register at the ServiceGuelph counter in City Hall; open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to provide a safe, inclusive and exciting camp experience as we welcome kids back to camp this summer,” says Lynne Briggs, manager of Recreation Services. “We’ve modified our program to ensure the health and safety guidelines set out by the Province of Ontario and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are followed to keep everyone safe.”

The modified camp program—Summer Camp 2.0—maximizes the use of outdoor programming spaces and includes a variety of games, activities and social opportunities for campers while maintaining physical distancing of two metres (6.5 feet) between campers and camp counsellors. With the indoor pool currently closed, camp swims won’t take place this year.

As well, the following measures are in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Maximum of eight campers and two camp counsellors per age group

Mandatory daily health screening for all camp counsellors and campers before entering facility

Frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizer (provided) throughout the day

Activities carefully planned to respect all Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health recommendations regarding health and safety, and cleaning protocols

All campers get their own art and supply kit; no sharing of supplies

Enhanced daily facility cleaning

Camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.at the West End Community Centre and River Run Centre. Spaces are limited to 50 campers total per week between the two locations and registration is limited to a maximum of two weeks per child.

Once registration is confirmed, parents will receive emergency contact and photo release forms that need to be filled out, as well as detailed information explaining how and where to drop off and pick up their child and what to send with their child each day.

Resources

Rec Enroll registration portal

Chat with a Recreation Services customer service representative at 519-837-5699.

Media contact

Lynne Briggs, Manager

Recreation Services

Parks and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2683

[email protected]