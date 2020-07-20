City offers COVID-19 Emergency Fund to not-for-profit organizations and groups

Phase one applications are due by midnight on August 16

Guelph, Ont., July 20, 2020 – The City is offering a one-time Emergency Fund of $350,000 for not-for-profit organizations and unincorporated groups across all sectors to help them adapt their services or programs to meet community needs during COVID-19.

This funding will be released in two phases—August and October 2020. In the first phase, applications will be available on July 31 with a submission deadline of August 16. Applicants may continue to apply after the deadline to be considered in the second phase of funding for fall 2020. They can only request funding in one of the two phases.

Apply in three steps:

Read the application guide to learn grant requirements, eligibility and selection criteria (available on July 31 guelph.ca/grants). Download and complete the application. Submit completed applications to [email protected] by August 16 at midnight.

“Not-for-profit organizations and unincorporated groups are the cornerstone of what makes Guelph a vibrant city,” says Danna Evans, general manager of Culture, Tourism and Community Investment with the City of Guelph. “This funding will help local organizations continue to serve our community with much-needed services and programs.”

Applicants must demonstrate:

What new programs or modification of existing programs they have created to benefit residents during the pandemic and the recovery afterwards.

How they have positively contributed to the the quality of life of residents as a result of their work.

How they have supported the community in financial and non-financial ways and their collaboration with other organizations.

Their need for financial assistance.

Applications will be reviewed and assessed by the City’s Social and Community Response Table. Members of this table will make recommendations to Colleen Clack, Deputy CAO of Public Services, who will award the funding.

