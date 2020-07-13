City of Guelph responding to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

What will Guelph’s new normal look like?



The situation is changing quickly. This page will be updated weekdays by 4 p.m.

Thank you for wearing a mask or face covering

In Guelph, you are required to wear a single-use or fabric mask, scarf, or bandana to cover your nose and mouth when using public transit or visiting indoor commercial establishments.

Wearing a homemade face covering may not protect you from the virus, but it can help protect others around you.

The medical order from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health states that people in commercial establishments may be exempt from wearing a face covering if:

they are under the age of 5 years either chronologically or developmentally, and they refuse to wear a face covering and cannot be persuaded to do so by their caregiver;

a face covering would inhibit their ability breathe;

for any other medical reason, they cannot safely wear a face covering including but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19

wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

stay at home

if you must go out, stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people outside your household or social circle

Get tested for COVID-19

Please visit the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre, 151 Victoria Road North if:

you have symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever etc.)

you have had contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected case

you are at risk of exposure during your work (essential workers, healthcare providers, grocery store employees etc.)

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency. Keep emergency phone lines clear for people with severe shortness of breath, or serious or life-threatening illnesses.

Learn more about getting tested



Check your symptoms

Mental health support and resources

For accurate, reliable information about COVID-19

Social circles, gatherings

Up to 10 people can be part of a social circle. Those 10 people can interact with each other without physical distancing. Everyone living in the same household is in a social circle. No one should be part of more than one circle.

Social gatherings are limited to 10 people who stay at least two metres away from anyone outside their household or social circle. Organized team sports are not permitted.

Learn more at ontario.ca/coronavirus

City services – what’s open, what’s closed

Report a COVID-19 concern

Building and construction

We are accepting and processing building permit applications

We have reduced utility location services. Locates for emergencies and businesses providing essential services will be prioritized. Before you dig, call 1-800-400-2255 or visit on1call.com to request utility locates.

The City’s bylaw team is conducting limited inspections.

City Hall (bus passes, property tax payments and marriage licences only)

ServiceGuelph is selling bus passes, accepting tax payments and processing marriage licences (by appointment only) at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The rest of City Hall, administration offices, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and museums remain closed to the public.

Civil wedding/marriage ceremonies have resumed in Council chambers on Thursdays and Fridays at reduced hours to ensure proper cleaning between ceremonies.

The Guelph Provincial Offences Court administration office and Prosecutions Office is closed to the public until further notice. All pending Provincial Offences matters scheduled to appear between March 16 and September 11, 2020, are adjourned to a future court date.

Please consider the drop box outside City Hall or online services at guelph.ca/how.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

Recreation programs, special events, performances, amusement rides cancelled until September 8, 2020

If you registered for spring/summer recreation programs, rented a sports field, bought tickets or passes, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before September 8, 2020, you will receive a refund.

If you have a credit card number on file with the City of Guelph, you will automatically receive a refund. To add a credit card to your account please sign in at guelph.ca/recenroll.

We appreciate your patience as we issue all refunds over the next 6 weeks. If you need assistance, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5699.

The River Run Centre will contact all ticket holders about updated schedules and/or refunds.

Downtown road closure and dining district

Parts of Wyndham and Macdonell streets are closed until September 7 to maximize the economic recovery efforts of the Downtown Guelph Business Association’s dining district. The following are closed to all vehicle traffic:

Wyndham Street between Carden Street and just north of Macdonell Street

Macdonell Street between the Macdonell parking lot and just east of Wyndham Street

Garbage and recycling

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags (any bag is fine) in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Please report illegal dumping

Public waste drop-off

The public waste drop-off is open to Guelph residents for garbage, household hazardous waste and yard waste. Identification is required.

Garbage, household hazardous waste and yard waste drop-off is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Guelph residents only. Identification will be required.

drop-off is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Guelph residents only. Identification will be required. Commercial waste drop-off is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The recycling zone, including the paper shredder, Recycle bike reuse and Paint+ reuse pickup and drop-off, remain closed. Please continue using curbside collection service for your recyclables (blue cart):

Make more room in your blue cart by cutting boxes into smaller pieces.

Curbside yard waste collection has ended. Manage yard waste on your own property by topping up your green cart (no grass clippings please) or dropping it off at the public waste drop off. Visit guelph.ca/leaves for more information.

Large item, or extra grey cart pickup is available. Call 519-767-0598 to schedule and pay for a curbside pickup instead of visiting the drop-off.

Visiting the drop-off

Send only one person if possible, two maximum.

Identification is required.

Check waste drop-off fees and have a credit or debit card ready, preferably with a tap payment function; cash will not be accepted.

and have a credit or debit card ready, preferably with a tap payment function; cash will not be accepted. Only bring full loads, and please load vehicles so household hazardous waste can be removed first.

Saturdays are typically busiest; consider visiting Monday through Friday if possible.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the back lot located near Freshfield Street.

One person per household allowed to shop at one time

Maintain a two metre (6.5 feet) distance from vendors and other shoppers

Pre-orders and electronic payments are strongly encouraged. Face coverings are not required for customers because the market is outside.

Please visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a complete list of participating vendors and guidelines for customers.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit is operating on a Saturday service schedule, Monday to Saturday. No change to Sunday service.

Please leave space between you and other riders if you can, and wear a mask or face covering to help protect all riders from COVID-19.

Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days. Administration offices are closed to the public.

Mobility Service dispatch hours

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobility service users will be screened; many customers are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.

Outdoor pools, splash pads

The following opening dates are subject to equipment testing and availability of qualified attendants and lifeguards.

Rules for Lyon leisure pool and Market Square wading pool

Free 45-minute sessions start on the hour

Max 50 people/session

No toys or floats

Washrooms open, change rooms and lockers not available

Market Square open daily 1 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Lyon Pool open daily

Senior swim Monday to Friday 10-11 a.m.

Public swims Monday to Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Splash pads opening July 6, wading pools open Monday, July 13. Visit guelph.ca/swim for hours and guidelines.

Parks, sports fields, trails and greenspaces

While using City trails, parks, sports fields and open spaces, please stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) away from people outside your household or social circle. Teams can practice and train on sports fields. Games are not permitted. Spectators are discouraged.

Up to 10 people can:

Play in sports fields and open spaces

Use picnic shelters, pavilions, benches, and parking lots

Play disc golf, basketball, soccer, tennis or pickleball

Use designated off-leash areas and sports fields

You are not allowed to:

Use play equipment

Book pavilions for gatherings

Use the fenced off-leash area at Peter Misersky Park

Some public washrooms are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eastview Community Park

Exhibition Park, tennis courts

Guelph Lake Sports Fields (accessible)

South End Community Park (accessible)

Lyon Park

Margaret Greene Park (accessible)

Market Square

Norm Jary Park

Silvercreek Park

St. George’s Park (accessible)

Riverside Park (accessible)

Riverside Park concession

We also have some portable washrooms in our parks:

Royal City Park north

Silvercreek Skate Park

Joe Kaine Park

Centennial Park

W.E. Hamilton Park

Hanlon Creek

Jubilee Park (near the splash pad)

South End Community Park

Waverley Park (near the splash pad)

Northview Park (near the splash pad)

Grange Road Park

Eramosa River Park

York Road Park

Howitt Park

Sunny Acres Park (near the wading pool)

Exhibition Park (near the wading pool)

Community gardens open under COVID-19 guidelines

Read the complete Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health guidelines for community gardens

Picking up litter? Please use caution.

If you choose to pick up litter while you’re out walking, please use caution. We want everyone to follow advice from our local health officials; stay home and stay healthy.

Report litter in a park

Parking

Parking fees and time limits in City parking lots, metered spaces and on-street parking spots has resumed.

For current permit holders, March parking passes will be honoured for July. Monthly parking fees will resume August 1, 2020. Parking spaces will be held for pass holders who don’t need to park right away at no cost until September 1. Contact [email protected] before July 25, 2020 if you wish to start using your parking permit in August.

The Parking Administration office in city hall is open to the public. You now have the option to pay parking tickets, buy parking permits and get information about parking in person.

Property taxes

If you can, please pay your property tax installments when they are due. These funds help cover the cost of delivering critical services during this emergency.

If you need to delay payment, the City won’t charge interest, penalty or collection fees until August 1, 2020. If you would like to reschedule your pre-authorized tax payments please contact us at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 5605.

Temporary road and sidewalk changes

We are making temporary road and sidewalk changes so people walking and cycling can stay 2 metres apart. Changes include closing one lane of traffic to provide extra space for people walking and cycling, creating one-way sidewalks and putting signs ahead of narrow sidewalks/trails asking people to yield to oncoming pedestrians.

Water and wastewater

Drinking water and sewage treatment is unaffected. The City’s water meter replacement program is postponed.

The City will not charge late fees or interest on water, wastewater or stormwater bills until August 1, 2020.

Guelph’s water meter replacement program, water and stormwater rebate programs are suspended. You can submit an application, and we will process it when all City programs and services are restored. The City’s annual rain barrel sale is cancelled.

Support for people and families

The County of Wellington is working in partnership with the Ministry of Education to provide free licensed child care for healthcare and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial support for food, rent, childcare

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing. There is also funding available through the Province of Ontario for families with children who are not in school or child care as a result of COVID-19.

Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Support for seniors, mortgage payments, income taxes and more

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan includes updated employment insurance benefits, mortgage support, income tax flexibility, and the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The new Canada Emergency Response Benefit will provide a taxable benefit of $2,000 a month for up to 4 months.

Learn more and apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Support for homeless, food-insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about social housing or emergency housing.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Provincial and Federal contacts

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Temporary seasonal patio program

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund helps to mitigate the financial pressure experienced by businesses and organizations to allow them to continue their operations, including paying their employees and support projects by businesses, organizations and communities to prepare now for a successful recovery.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Read about the support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Essential workplaces

Read the list of essential workplaces in response to COVID-19. If you have questions about impacts to your business or employment, call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.

Affordable energy, Employer Health Tax exemption

Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19, including time-of-use pricing and other energy affordability measures, and a temporary increase to the Employer Health Tax exemption.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

The City will continue issuing and renewing business licenses, and defer fees until August 1, 2020.

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Next Generation Manufacturing (NGen) Canada

$50 million in Supercluster funding to support companies as they rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by building a Canadian supply of essential equipment, products, and therapeutics.

Learn more and apply for NGen funding

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more and apply for Ontario Together funding Ontario Together: help fight the Coronavirus

Media contact

Laura Mousseau, Communications Manager

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2463

[email protected]