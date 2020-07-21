520 Speedvale Avenue East

File number OZS20-006
This Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment proposes to change the land use designation to from the current “Low Density Residential” to “Medium Density Residential” and the zoning from “Institutional – Educational, Spiritual and Other” (I.1) to a specialized “Cluster Townhouse” (R.3A-?) Zone with site specific provisions. The applicant is proposing to redevelop the subject lands to 64 stacked, back-to-back townhouses.
Associate reports & materials
- Cover Letter – July 2020
- Concept Plan – July 2020
- Archaeological Study – June 2020
- Community Energy Initiative Plan – April 2020
- Fire Truck Movement Plan – July 2020
- Front Elevation – July 2020
- Functional Servicing Report – July 2020
- Grading Plan – June 2020
- Height Survey – June 2020
- Noise Feasibility Study – July 2020
- Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment – December 2017
- Planning Justification Report & Urban Design Brief- July 2020
- Removals Plan – June 2020
- Reliance Letter – June 2020
- Side Elevation – July 2020
- Site Servicing Plan – June 2020
- Traffic Impact Brief – May 2020
- Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan – July 2020
For more information
Michael Witmer
[email protected]